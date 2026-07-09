4-H Farm and Family Fair coming soon

Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) Orange County will host its first 4-H Farm and Family Fair on July 24 through July 26 at its Education Center & 4-H Park in Otisville, N.Y.

The fair will feature amusement rides, vendors, 4-H exhibits, food trucks, live entertainment and more. On July 24, CCE will host a movie night out and “touch a truck” event. The movie will be a newly released Disney hit and is partnered and supported by Town of Mount Hope, Suzie Q’s Cookies & Cream, and Howells Fire Company.

Families can enjoy a wide variety of agricultural experiences throughout the fair, including exciting 4-H animal shows and exhibits featuring dairy calves, sheep, goats, chickens, hatching chicks, ducklings, and rabbits. At Jack & Edie’s Family Fun Barn, sponsored by the New York State Association of Agricultural Fairs, children can immerse themselves in hands-on farm adventures such as braiding horse tails, exploring pony corrals, harvesting crops, playing in a farm market, and discovering the many wonders of agriculture through interactive activities and exhibits.

All Aboard to the Fair

Free transportation to the fair is available at pickup locations throughout Orange County. All Aboard to the Fair gives individuals and families who might not otherwise have the opportunity to attend the fair a chance to enjoy the full fair experience.

“Our goal is to create a fair where every family can find something to enjoy—from exciting rides and entertainment to hands-on agricultural experiences that inspire the next generation and showcase the importance of local agriculture”, says Jill Van Aken, CCE Orange County development officer.