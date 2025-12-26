3 museums added to the library list Free Pass list

A Monroe Free Library card can unlock adventure.

The Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum, Hudson River Museum, and Stonecrop Gardens have just been added to the list of museum passes available to borrow from the library. The three museums join Bethel Woods Center For The Arts, Boscobel, Dia Beacon, the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum, Hudson River Museum, Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum, Mohonk Preserve, Motorcyclepedia, Museum Village, 9/11 Memorial & Museum, Storm King Art Center and Stonecrop Gardens on the library’s museum pass program.

Museum passes are available (by phone reservation) to Monroe Free Library patrons. All passes are checked out for three days. At the time of pickup, picture ID, Monroe Free Library card, and $25 cash deposit (returned on return receipt of pass) are required. Call 845-783-4411 to check the status of a particular pass or to reserve one.