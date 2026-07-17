18-Time Grammy winner Jimmy Sturr to headline the 26th Annual Florida Family Fun Fest

The Florida Family Fun Fest Committee announced the return of local legend and 18-time Grammy Award-winner Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra as the headlining act for the 26th Annual Florida Family Fun Fest on Sunday, Aug. 9.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra is scheduled to perform from 1 to 3 p.m.

Alongside Jimmy Sturr’s iconic polka sounds, the festival stages will feature a dynamic lineup of premier local bands, including OC5, Brotherhood, and Hudson Blue, ensuring live music for all tastes throughout the day.

In addition to a stellar musical lineup, the 26th Florida Family Fun Fest will feature free amusement rides on Mapes Lawn, a classic car show on St. Joe’s Field, vendors selling local goods and promoting community organizations, food trucks and more.

“We are absolutely honored to welcome Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra back to our stage,” said Nicole Phillips, Fun Fest president. “The Fun Fest is all about celebrating the spirit of our community. Between the incredible live music, the free rides for the kids, and the fantastic lineup of local vendors and food, this year’s festival is shaping up to be our best one yet.”

The Florida Family Fun Fest is free to attend and open to the public. Residents and visitors alike are invited to bring their lawn chairs, appetite, and community spirit to celebrate this milestone 26th year.

For more information about the event, vendor inquiries, or schedule updates, please visit http://tiny.cc/funfest2026 or email floridafamilyfunfest@gmail.com.