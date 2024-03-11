DA Hoovler participates in school superintendents roundtable discussion

On March 6, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler participated in a roundtable discussion with local school superintendents and administrative staff to discuss a range of issues that schools face, including disorderly spectators at sporting events, social media concerns, threats by students, bullying, immigration issues and vaping and marijuana use. The roundtable format allowed participants to brainstorm ideas and exchange information regarding common safety issues and concerns.

“I am happy to work closely with educational leaders from our local school districts to discuss safety concerns we all share for our children and young students,” said District Attorney Hoovler. “It is important to work collaboratively with school administrators, parents, members of the community and law enforcement to ensure that our children are safe at school. The issues we discussed highlight the shared obligation that stakeholders have to address safety concerns in our schools. I thank the educators for their input and support and look forward to our continued and ongoing work together.”