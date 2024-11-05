Warwick Merchants Collective seeks buggy sponsors

The Warwick Merchants Collective will be hosting the famous horse and buggy rides throughout the holiday season in the village of Warwick. This year they are hoping to have the horse and buggy on 10 different dates, an increase from years prior. To make that happen, they are seeking sponsorships at various levels.

The “Rudolph’s rocking reindeers” sponsorship is $400 and will get your logo on the banner displayed on the horse and buggy as it travels Main Street. Weather permitting, this banner will be displayed on 10 different days.

The “Tinsel around the town” sponsorship is $200. At this rate, the text of your business name can be displayed on the banner draped on the horse and buggy as it travels Main Street. Weather permitting, this banner will also be displayed on 10 different days.

For more information, contact the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce at 845-986-2720 or visit WarwickCC.org.