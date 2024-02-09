UPS store sets up shop in Woodbury Pharmacy

The greater Woodbury area has a new UPS store located within the Woodbury Pharmacy (535 Route 32, Highland Mills). The business will offer a variety of services, including printing, shipping, packing, returns (Including Amazon returns), copying, scanning, faxing and shredding. Plus, notary services will also be available. This new, centrally located UPS location will have its grand opening on February 12.

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, email store7246@theupsstore.com or visit theupsstore.com/7246.