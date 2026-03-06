Town seeks deputy clerk

The town of Monroe is currently accepting applications for the position of deputy town clerk (second deputy).

Ideal candidates will be able to perform administrative and clerical duties in the Town Clerk’s office, including maintaining records, assisting the public, processing permits and licenses, and performing other office-related tasks as assigned. Strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and the ability to work with the public are required.

Orange County and town of Monroe applications are available on the town of Monroe website and should be uploaded through the online job application form or emailed to Valerie Bitzer, Town Clerk, at valerie@townofmonroeny.gov.

The full job description for the position can be accessed at https://shorturl.at/9MRvp.