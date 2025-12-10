Sales performance recognized

Weichert Realtors Monroe office sales associate Emily Zambetti was recognized for notable achievement at the regional level in October.

The Monroe office, which is managed by Lydia Mitchell, had the highest dollar volume from weichert.com transactions in the Weichert sales region. Individually, Zambetti led the region in the same category.

The Weichert sales region comprises locations throughout Bergen, Essex and Hudson counties in New Jersey; New York City; and Rockland, Orange, Dutchess and Westchester counties in New York.

To learn about the real estate services offered by Weichert, Realtors contact the Weichert’s Monroe office located at 215 Larkin Drive by calling 845-782-4646.