Prepare for Orange County job fair where 80 employers will gather

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus and Employment and Training Administration (ETA) Director Steve Knob have announced that the County will hold its annual Fall Job Fair from 2 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19 at the Newburgh Mall.

“Our job fairs provide residents seeking employment with the opportunity to speak with a variety of employers and recruiters that are hiring,” Neuhaus said. “The fairs are always well attended, which is a tribute to the talent and depth of Orange County’s workforce, and the impressive collection of companies that participate.”

Approximately 80 employers and recruiters will be at The Newburgh Mall to speak with potential job candidates. Businesses that will attend the event include Crystal Run Healthcare, Valley View Center for Nursing Care & Rehabilitation, NYS Dept. of Corrections & Community Supervision, Hudson Valley Credit Union, New Horizons Resources, Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital, Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Garnet Health, AccentCare, Community Home Health Care, CVS Health, Spectrum, Resource Recovery Center of Orange County, Federal Bureau of Prisons and New York City Dept. of Environmental Protection Police. The companies will represent multiple sectors, including healthcare, distribution, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and government, and will be hiring for a wide range of positions.

“This event provides an opportunity for employers and potential employees to connect at one centralized location,” Knob said. “We always enjoy hosting our job fairs, which serve as a wonderful opportunity for job seekers to showcase their skills to a diverse group of employers.”