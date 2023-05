The Orange County Finance Department has been awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).

The award marks the 27th consecutive year that the County has been recognized with the highest standards for preparation of state and local government reports.

“We have a hard-working and talented fiscal team. This award is indicative of the high standards to which our Finance Department holds itself,” Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said. “I commend Commissioner Gallagher and her staff for their efforts and I’m grateful that they were recognized. I thank them for their commitment to an open and transparent government.”

GFOA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization serving 16,000 government finance offices across the nation. This award recognizes governments which maintain high standards of excellence in financial reporting and demonstrate a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate the financial picture of governmental operations. To be awarded a Certificate of Achievement, a government must publish an easily readable and efficiently organized annual comprehensive financial report, in which the contents conform to program standards.

Such Annual Comprehensive Financial Reports (ACFR) must satisfy both generally accepted accounting principles and applicable legal requirements.

“I am grateful for this acknowledgment by our peers and thank my staff for their hard work and commitment to the County’s residents,” county Commissioner of Finance Kerry Gallagher said.