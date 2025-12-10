Nursing pros share career wisdom with students

Three local leaders in the Nursing field offered wisdom and encouragement to the next generation of nurses at Mount Saint Mary College during a Q&A panel hosted by the college’s Nursing Workforce Diversity (NWD) program and the Student Nurses’ Association (SNA).

The panel featured Matthew Ashley ’20, BSN, RN Lead, and Emergency Trauma Lead at Garnet Medical Center; Catherine Kingsley ’99, BSN, RN, CCRN-CSC, a nurse in the Cardio-Thoracic ICU (CTICU) at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, and an adjunct instructor of Nursing at the Mount; and Tammy Tarantino, BSN, RN, a MedSurg nurse at Vassar Brothers and adjunct instructor of Nursing at the Mount.

The event was moderated by nursing students Katie Egan of Levittown, N.Y., president of the Mount’s SNA, and Michelle Tingson-Pregno of Highland, N.Y.

The panelists shared candid advice on surviving the fast-paced medical environment.

Ashley, whose path to nursing included stints in the Army and as an EMT, emphasized the importance of maintaining composure in the Emergency Room.

“The trick is moving as fast as you can while staying in control,” Ashley told the students. “We’ve probably heard the saying before: ‘Slow is smooth, and smooth is fast.’ That is really one of the ways you have to approach things, because mistakes are bad.”

Kingsley, a veteran of the ICU who also serves as a clinical instructor, advised students to give themselves grace as they enter the workforce.

“Be patient with yourself,” Kingsley said. “You get a great foundation here at school, but then you have to build your practice... You’re going to be a little fish in a big pond. Find good people to help you along the way.”

Tarantino focused on the interpersonal skills required to succeed on a busy hospital floor, noting that medical knowledge is only half the battle.

“Communication is key,” Tarantino noted. “You can’t snap at your patients or their families... You have to listen, internalize, and reflect. Don’t take anything personally.”

The Mount’s School of Nursing is known for its rigorous academic program and commitment to compassionate care. The program offers a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), as well as Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) tracks.

CAPTION: Three working nurses shared their experiences with Mount Saint Mary College students during a recent panel on campus. From left: Student moderator Michelle Tingson-Pregno; panelist Catherine Kingsley, BSN, RN; panelist Matthew Ashley, BSN, RN; panelist Tammy Tarantino, BSN, RN; and student moderator Katie Egan, president of the Student Nurses’ Association. Photo by Matt Frey.