Nebrasky’s Toilet Bowl Races raise $503 for American Cancer Society at the Monroe Cheese Festival

Community spirit and friendly competition took center stage at the Monroe Cheese Festival on Saturday, Sept. 12, where Nebrasky Plumbing, Heating & Cooling hosted its fan-favorite Toilet Bowl Races.



More than 100 participants took to the track, generating $503 for the American Cancer Society. Every dollar raised will be included in Team Nebrasky’s fundraising total for the upcoming Hudson Valley Plane Pull. The day also brought an unexpected reunion with members of a Monroe-Woodbury Little League team sponsored by Nebrasky this fall. Nebrasky invited the young athletes to take complimentary turns on the track, giving them another opportunity to compete together outside the ballfield.

“Supporting our neighbors and causes that matter to this community is at the heart of what we do,” said Nebrasky owner Paul Nebrasky. “Seeing so many families come out to race, reconnecting with the Monroe-Woodbury Little League players, and raising $503 for the American Cancer Society made the day a tremendous success.”

Up next: the Hudson Valley Plane Pull



The Monroe Cheese Festival races served as a warm-up for Nebrasky’s largest fundraising event of the season: the Hudson Valley Plane Pull on Sunday, Oct. 4. During the annual Plane Pull, teams of 10 compete to pull a commercial aircraft 100 feet while raising funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society. Nebrasky will also host its signature Toilet Bowl Races during the event, giving attendees another opportunity to compete, have fun, and support an important cause.