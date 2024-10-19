Nebrasky Plumbing, Heating & Cooling holds toilet bowl race

Nebrasky Plumbing, Heating & Cooling held its inaugural Toilet Bowl Races at the 2024 Hudson Valley Plane Pull on Sunday, Oct. 6 at the 2nd Aviation at Stewart International Airport, bringing in nearly $2,000 in donations for the American Cancer Society, the company announced.

The company said those funds, along with the money raised by their “Plane Pull” team, allowed Nebrasky to donate over $3,500 to support breast cancer research, patient care programs, treatment options, and much more.

“We are incredibly grateful to our community for supporting this event to raise much-needed funds, and for taking a stand with us against this deadly disease that has touched so many of our lives, including mine,” said Nebrasky owner Paul Nebrasky. “We were able to make a difference, and we had fun while doing it. We will be back again next year with our Toilet Bowl Races, only even bigger and better!”

For Nebrasky’s Toilet Bowl Races, each racer made a minimum $5 donation to participate; two racers went head to head on toilet bowls mounted to carts, using plungers to propel themselves 20 feet to the finish line. The first person to cross the finish line was crowned the winner and given a prize for their efforts.

Nebrasky’s Toilet Bowl Races were developed in collaboration with the Plane Pull, by Men Wear Pink’s David Claisse, and the American Cancer Society “as a unique way for participants to give a little extra and enjoy some laughs while awaiting their turn for the big event,” the company explained in its announcement.

During the Plane Pull, teams of 10 attempted to pull a United Airlines plane 100 feet across the runway and earn one of the top awards: Fastest Pull, Runner-up Pull, Most Spirited, and Biggest Heart.

“It was a beautiful day with some amazing teams uniting in the fight against breast cancer. It was a true team-building experience, and the best teams knew how to work together and pull that plane!” said Kristi Greco, senior development manager, American Cancer Society.

The annual event reportedly raised over $53,000 this year. It is billed as an opportunity for the community to come together to honor cancer survivors, spread the word about reducing cancer risk, and, raise money for American Cancer Society.