Monroe. Weichert associates recognized for sales

Joe Cubias, regional president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Monroe office and two top-producing sales associates have been recognized for outstanding achievement at the regional level in May.

The Monroe office, which is managed by Lydia Mitchell, had the most listings and the highest dollar volume from weichert.com transactions in the Weichert sales region.

Individually, Rosalie Cook had the highest dollar volume and the most listings and revenue units in the sales region. Emily Zambetti had the highest dollar volume from weichert.com transactions.

The Weichert sales region is comprised of locations throughout Rockland, Orange, Dutchess and Westchester counties, and New York City.

Contact these neighborhood specialists to learn about the real estate services offered by Weichert, Realtors. They can be reached at Weichert’s Monroe office located at 215 Larkin Drive, or call 845-782-4646 for more information.