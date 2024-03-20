Monroe resident earns craniosacral therapy certification

Holistic practitioner Darleen Haupt of Monroe, a trained craniosacral therapist with 20 years of experience, recently earned the title of certified craniosacral techniques (CST) therapist from Upledger Institute International. According to Haupt, she is the only CST therapist in the Hudson Valley area with this status.

CST was developed by Dr. John E. Upledger and involves a hands-on approach to evaluating and enhancing the craniosacral system, which, Haupt explained, affects the body’s central nervous system, as well as musculoskeletal, vascular, lymphatic, endocrine and respiratory systems.

Haupt describes CST as “a complementary treatment that releases tensions deep in the body to help reduce pain, relieve dysfunction, and improve whole-body health and performance. By facilitating the body’s natural and innate healing processes, CST is increasingly used as a preventive healthcare measure for its ability to bolster resistance to disease.”

“I hope to offer the Hudson Valley a higher level of expertise and to help promote industry recognition of this phenomenal healing modality that has been recognized globally,” she added.

In addition to training and practicing CranioSacral Therapy with the Upledger Institute, Haupt has also acted as a teaching assistant on many occasions and is currently on her way to becoming a certified teaching assistant with the Institute.

In addition to craniosacral therapy, Haupt is also a board-certified polarity therapy practitioner/educator, a reiki master, and holds licensure as a medical massage therapist in NY.

For more information, visit DharmaEnergyHolistics.abmp.com or call 914-907-7911.