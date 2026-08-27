Monroe plumbing company donates 50 fully stocked backpacks to local students

Nebrasky Plumbing, Heating & Cooling has donated 50 fully stocked backpacks to the Town of Wallkill Boys & Girls Club’s annual Backpacks for Hope School Supply Drive.

The filled backpacks will be distributed to children across northern Orange and Sullivan counties in time for the new school year.

Nebrasky served as a donation drop-off location, collecting essential supplies including notebooks, binders, pens, markers, folders, and pencil cases. In addition to serving as a community donation hub, Nebrasky pledged to provide all 50 backpacks and purchase any remaining items needed to ensure every bag was completely filled.

This year’s drive also received significant support from the local community, including generous supply donations from the Demski and Blitz families.

“Every year, our community steps up for Backpacks for Hope, and we couldn’t be more grateful,” said Nebrasky owner Paul Nebrasky. “We’re especially grateful to the Demski and Blitz families for their generosity this year. We also want to recognize Michele Ross, our customer service representative and dispatcher, who coordinates our participation each year. Together, we’re helping make sure local students start the school year with the supplies they need.”