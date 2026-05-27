Monroe Farmers Market returns June 7

The 2026 Village of Monroe Farmers Market season will kick off on Sunday, June 7, the Greater Monroe Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the village, announced Wednesday. The market will operate every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 25.

Located at the Commuter Parking Lot on Millpond Parkway (across from the iconic Airplane Park), the weekly event serves as a vibrant community gathering space that bridges local agriculture with Hudson Valley residents.

“The Farmers Market is a special place for the people of Monroe, and I have seen its growth firsthand. I believe it will continue to flourish and become a premier Sunday destination for both current and future residents. Community support is essential to our success, and I encourage everyone to come out each weekend to support our local vendors”, said Jeremiah Lacsina, Village of Monroe Farmer Market Manager.

This year’s market features an expanded lineup of more than 10 vendors, showcasing the very best the region has to offer, including: fresh and organic produce, artisanal baked goods, specialty items and handcrafted wares.

“The Farmers Market is more than just a place to buy groceries; it’s the heartbeat of our Sundays in Monroe,” said Justin LaMarch, president of the Greater Monroe Chamber of Commerce. “It supports our regional farmers, boosts our local economy, and gives neighbors a beautiful space to connect. We are proud to partner with the Village to make this year’s market our most diverse and exciting one yet.”

In addition to shopping, visitors can look forward to live acoustic music from local musicians, bi-weekly cooking demonstrations using market-fresh ingredients, and family-friendly activities. The market is proud to participate in the SNAP/EBT program and Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP), ensuring fresh food access for all members of the community.

On opening day, the first 50 attendees will receive a complimentary reusable market tote sponsored by the Greater Monroe Chamber of Commerce.

Admission and parking are free. Residents and visitors are encouraged to bring their reusable bags and spend the day exploring the market and the surrounding downtown Monroe shops and restaurants.

For more information, a full list of vendors, or weather-related updates, please visit www.villageofmonroeny.org or follow the market’s official social media pages on Facebook and Instagram @MonroeNYFarmersMarket.