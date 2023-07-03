Monroe. EXIT Realty welcomes 6 new team members

EXIT Realty Venture has announced that Benyomin Blackman, BenZion Tauber, David Rothbart, Hershel Indig, Joel Lowy and Shia Klein have joined its growing team of dedicated real estate sales professionals.

EXIT Realty Venture, located at 24 Lake St. in Monroe, is a proud member of EXIT Realty New York Metro’s rapidly expanding network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.

EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and to-date, $7 million has been allocated to charity.

