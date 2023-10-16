Minisink Valley School District thanks Woodbury Common for use of portable lighting

Members of the Minisink Valley School District visited Woodbury Common Premium Outlets on Sept. 27 to present Woodbury Common officials with a special student-created sign to thank them for the use of their portable lightings at this season’s home varsity football games.

This is the second year Woodbury Common has donated the use of lights to the district.

“The safety and security of our students and guests at our evening football games remains a critical priority for us,” Superintendent Brian Monahan said. “In my many conversations with New York State Police Zone Sergeant Dave Scott, we talked about how additional, temporary security lighting facing the baseball fields toward Cuginos would be beneficial. He suggested Woodbury Common Premium Outlets general manager David Mistretta could help. Dave and I already had a connection, and I was grateful for his immediate receptiveness to our security needs.”

The lights were first used in the 2022-23 football season. This past spring, Monahan approached High school technology teacher Christopher Tuthill and asked if a wooden sign could be created as a “thank you” to Mistretta and Woodbury Common.

“Austin Gurda, now an alumnus, took on the role of designer and creator,” said Tuthill. “He used Vectric Aspire software to create the design for the sign. Using a CNC machine, we carved out the sign. We used a laser engraver to create the small, thank you plaque affixed to the corner of the sign. Austin also painted and finished the sign.”

Tuthill stressed how students enjoy working on projects like this. “They know it’s being produced as a gift and eagerly want to help give back,” he added. “Seeing the work they’ve created displayed in a public setting makes students proud of the work they have done.”

Mistretta was amazed at the professional craftsmanship of the sign. “We’re simply happy to help where we can,” he said when the sign was presented to him. “We look for nothing in return. But this is just amazing. Everything about this is perfect. This is going to be a wonderful addition for our offices.”

Athletic Director Tim Bult added the additional bright lights not only assist with security needs, but offer a better experience to anyone attending an evening game. “We have a great team who works hard,” he said. “We want everyone to come out, cheer them on and have a great time.”

Monahan said this school year’s technology students would like to create a larger version of the sign so it could be displayed in a public area of Mistretta’s choosing.

“The use of these lights helps us in so many ways,” added Monahan. “We’re very grateful. And, we think there’s no better way to show our gratitude than by inviting our students to showcase their talents to create what we think is an amazing thank you to Woodbury Common, an important friend to the district and important contributor to Orange County’s economy.”