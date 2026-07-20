Meet Rufus

ABOUT

5-year-old large male



Pitbull

Enjoys leash walks

Loves running in a fenced area

Goofy, strong, people friendly

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Neutered, vaccinated, tested

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Active single/couple with big dog experience

No other pets

No children due to his rambunctiousness

Fenced yard if possible for his energy release

ADOPT RUFUS!

Warwick Valley Humane Society, Inc.

PO BOX 61

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

Visit wvhumane.org for adoption application.