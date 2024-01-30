Master Class Shooters Supply celebrates 30 years in business

Monroe. The shooting range and shop will be marking this milestone with a celebration on Feb. 3.

Join the Master Class Shooters Supply team on Saturday, FEBRUARY 3RD for a day of recognition and festivity as the business celebrates its 30th anniversary of serving the shooting community.

Established in 1994 by the late Dennis Serpi, Master Class Shooters Supply offers a range of products and services, in addition to a 25-yard indoor range with 10 positions.

In addition to founding Master Class Shooters Supply, Serpi also advocated for responsible gun ownership and education, and was dedicated to providing a safe and welcoming environment for shooters of all skill levels.

As part of the 30th anniversary celebration, patrons and enthusiasts are invited to reflect on the journey of Master Class Shooters Supply and the legacy that Serpi left behind.