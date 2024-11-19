INSPIRE president to retire

Jeanne Herbert, president and CEO of Orange County Cerebral Palsy Association, Inc., also known as INSPIRE, has announced that she plans to retire on December 31, 2024, after being with the organization for 45 years. Herbert began her career at INSPIRE in 1979 as a speech language pathologist and was promoted several times, most recently to the position of president and CEO.

“Jeanne is a consummate professional, whose devotion to INSPIRE, coupled with her hard work ethic and knowledge of the industry, has resulted in a profound and positive impact on the organization,” said Edwin Estrada with the INSPIRE Board of Directors.

“Jeanne dedicated herself to the development and advancement of individuals with disabilities. Her kindness and compassion for those individuals shined as bright as the smiles of the individuals she worked with. As a board chairman, I am grateful to Jeanne for her focus and effort to help shape the organization, especially during COVID,” said INSPIRE Foundation Board Chair Ralph J. Martucci.

Beth Laub will succeed Jeanne Herbert as INSPIRE’s executive director. Laub has experience in the I/DD field as a special education administrator and served as assistant executive director of education for The Arc Greater Hudson Valley.

Founded in 1950, INSPIRE is a not-for-profit charitable organization, officially known as Orange County Cerebral Palsy Association, Inc., that helps children and adults with special challenges through day habilitation, community habilitation, respite, social and recreational programs, and through INSPIRE Kids, a special education preschool serving students in Goshen, Monroe, and Newburgh locations. For more information, visit inspirecp.org.