Garnet Health welcomes new providers

Garnet Health is pleased to welcome two experienced providers to its growing clinical team: Lois O’Connell, MSN, APN, FNP-BC, and Casey Petronella, DO.

Lois O’Connell has joined Garnet Health Medical Center as an inpatient gastroenterology nurse practitioner, bringing extensive experience providing care to high-acuity patients across critical care, cardiac intensive care, medical-surgical units and inpatient gastroenterology.

In her new position, O’Connell will support the delivery of high-quality, coordinated and patient-centered GI care for hospitalized patients.

Dr. Casey Petronella has joined Garnet Health Doctors as a primary care family medicine provider. She recently graduated from Garnet Health Medical Center’s Family Medicine Residency Program, where she has served as a physician since July 2023.

In her new role, Dr. Petronella will provide primary care services at Garnet Health Doctors’ Goshen location (102 Clowes Ave., Goshen, NY 10924).

To learn more about Garnet Health or to join our team, visit garnethealth.org.