Garnet Health Marketing Director named a top hospital marketer for 2022

Middletown, NY – Marcy Manheim, Director of Marketing & Corporate Communications for Garnet Health, was recently named a Top Hospital Marketer for 2022, by DTC Perspectives, Inc. She applied her marketing skills to a wide-ranging company, as Garnet Health includes Garnet Health Medical Center, Garnet Health Medical Center – Catskills, Garnet Health Doctors, Garnet Health Urgent Care, Garnet Health Foundation and Garnet Health Foundation – Catskills.

Manheim began her healthcare marketing career in 2003 with Orange Regional Medical Center (now Garnet Health). A key player in the planning and launching of a comprehensive rebranding initiative for what is now Garnet Health in June 2020, Manheim was also instrumental in the extensive marketing effort of Garnet Health’s newly constructed hospital in August 2011, which consolidated two existing hospitals into one new facility. During her tenure, she has also supported the implementation and utilization of a customer relations management platform and led staff through the development and launch of a new website.

The Top Hospital Marketers of the Year Awards are given out by DTC Perspectives, Inc., a conference, training, and publishing company for the consumer marketing of hospitals, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare products. They recognize hospital marketers who drive innovation, working toward better branding for their hospital, health system, or facility. The 2022 class was honored at an induction ceremony at the 2022 Hospital Marketing National Conference on April 20th in Boston, MA.

“Believing in Garnet Health’s mission, being patient focused and collaborating with and supporting my colleagues fuels my desire to perform,” said Manheim.

Manheim earned her MBA at West Chester University in West Chester, PA with a Graduate Certificate in Entrepreneurship; a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business, Management & Economics, with a concentration in Marketing from SUNY Empire in Saratoga Springs, NY and an Associate Degree in Applied Science from Mercer County Community College, West Windsor, NJ.