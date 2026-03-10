Auxiliary of Goshen Historic Track raffle features 27 local restaurants

Tickets are available for the Auxiliary of Goshen Historic Track’s March Madness Restaurant Raffle.

Tickets are one for $5 or six for $20. They are available at the Goshen Historic Track office at 44 Park Place, by calling 845-294-5333 or emailing info@goshenhistorictrack.com. Drawing will occur on March 25.

Prizes feature 27 restaurants throughout Goshen and Orange County including:

Gus’s Restaurant - Dinner for 2

88 Charles St. ($100)

Bottom’s Up ($100)

Brew Goshen ($100)

Carlos’ Pizzeria ($100)

Christopher’s Bistro ($100)

Copper Bottom ($100)

Cosimo’s ($100)

Crystal Inn ($100)

Delanceys ($100)

D’Oro Steakhouse at the Grist Mill ($100)

Franzel ($100)

Grappa ($100)

Kelley Jean’s Restaurant ($100)

Lake View House ($100)

Landmark Inn ($100)

Limoncello ($100)

Mason’s Marketplace ($100)

Mountain View ($100)

Mr. Sushi & Grill ($100)

Oak & Reed ($100)

Olde Erie Pub ($100)

Orange Hill ($100)

Pasta Della Nona ($100)

Pasta D’Oro at the Jolly Onion ($100)

Rose Mary’s Pub & Grub ($100)

Ward’s Bridge Inn ($100)