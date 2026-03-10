Auxiliary of Goshen Historic Track raffle features 27 local restaurants

Tickets are available for the Auxiliary of Goshen Historic Track’s March Madness Restaurant Raffle.
Tickets are one for $5 or six for $20. They are available at the Goshen Historic Track office at 44 Park Place, by calling 845-294-5333 or emailing info@goshenhistorictrack.com. Drawing will occur on March 25.
Prizes feature 27 restaurants throughout Goshen and Orange County including:
Gus’s Restaurant - Dinner for 288 Charles St. ($100)Bottom’s Up ($100)Brew Goshen ($100)Carlos’ Pizzeria ($100)Christopher’s Bistro ($100)Copper Bottom ($100)Cosimo’s ($100)Crystal Inn ($100)Delanceys ($100)D’Oro Steakhouse at the Grist Mill ($100)Franzel ($100)Grappa ($100)Kelley Jean’s Restaurant ($100)Lake View House ($100)Landmark Inn ($100)Limoncello ($100)Mason’s Marketplace ($100)Mountain View ($100)Mr. Sushi & Grill ($100)Oak & Reed ($100)Olde Erie Pub ($100)Orange Hill ($100)Pasta Della Nona ($100)Pasta D’Oro at the Jolly Onion ($100)Rose Mary’s Pub & Grub ($100)Ward’s Bridge Inn ($100)