Aspen Dental opens new practice in Harriman

Aspen Dental opened the doors to its new Harriman location on Tuesday, February 11. Led by owner Gabriel Iancu and managing clinical director Kevin Kramer, the new Aspen Dental office will offer a variety of dental services, ranging from routine checkups to advanced treatments such emergency dental care, dentures, implants, dental bridges, crowns, oral surgery, Motto clear aligners, and more.

“I take great pride in not only delivering the best available care to our patients, but also fostering a positive environment for everyone who walks through our doors,” said Iancu. “My entire team is dedicated to ensuring that every patient is treated with the respect and compassion they deserve.”

“Oral health is the gateway to overall health, and Aspen Dental is all about breaking down the barriers to care for patients and communities,” said Kramer. “We’re here to help make affordable, quality care a part of our patients’ lives.”

The new office in Harriman is located at 6 Locey Lane, Unit 402. Office hours will be Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To make a dental appointment, patients can visit aspendental.com and click on Schedule a New Patient Appointment, or call 845-781-7306. Walk-ins are also accepted.