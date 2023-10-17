1,000+ daffodil bulbs to be planted in Greenwood Lake

At the Lakeside Farmers Market in August, the Girl Scout service unit and Girl Scout Troop 455 of Greenwood Lake participated in the upcoming centennial celebrations with a special fundraising effort that encouraged residents to plant daffodils this fall that will turn yards into displays of bright yellow next spring, just in time to celebrate the 100 birthday of the village. This past Saturday, they began planting over 1,000 daffodil bulbs.

Mabel Greslik, Girl Scout Service Unit manager who is in charge of the daffodil program, reminded those residents who participated in the program to be sure and plant their bulbs soon. Meanwhile, “The scouts are planting the bulbs throughout the community today and in a few month’s time you’ll start seeing either traditional Dutch master (pure yellow) or mixed daffodils (yellow, white, and orange).” The bulbs were donated by ADR Bulb Company of Chester, NY.

During the third consecutive dismal, rainy Saturday, seeing the scouts planting what will become a bright yellow burst of sunshine next spring throughout the village of Greenwood Lake was a refreshing thought. Daffodils are some of the most reliable perennial bulbs there are, and they form underground colonies that produce offspring. So, they will continue to bloom, returning year after year and they’re naturally deer-deterrent.

To learn more about Greenwood Lake’s upcoming centennial events, visit GWLCentennial.org.