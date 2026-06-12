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Where to watch Knicks Game 5 around Orange County

Here’s a roundup of local bars, restaurants, and watch parties for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

| 12 Jun 2026 | 10:02
    Goshen Village Green (file photo from past Great American Weekend).
    Goshen Village Green (file photo from past Great American Weekend).

Want to watch the Knicks’ NBA Finals game tomorrow, June 13?

In addition to the below bars and restaurants, the Village of Goshen will be hosting a watch party on the Village Green (in front of the Goshen Presbyterian Church). Attendees can gather around 8 p.m. and should bring their own coolers and lawn chairs. No alcohol is permitted.

Here are some other places you can watch Game 5 of the NBA Finals:

Delancey’s Restaurant: 40 Park Pl, Goshen, NY

New Street Lounge: 14 New St. Goshen, NY

Tin Barn Brewing: 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, Chester NY

Mattingly’s Tavern: 16 N Main St, Florida, NY

Barrel 28: 28 N Main St. Florida, NY

Rookie’s Pizza Restaurant: 27 N Main St, Florida, NY

Pennings: 161 NY-94, Warwick, NY

Halligan’s Public House: 22 West St, Warwick, NY

Yesterday’s Irish Pub: 16 Elm St, Warwick, NY

Penning’s Farm Restaurant: 161 NY-94, Warwick, NY

Captain’s Table: 547 NY-17M, Monroe, NY

Chili’s in Monroe: 320 Larkin Dr, Monroe, NY

Hook & Ladder Saloon: 5 East Main St. Washingtonville, NY

Swing Middletown: 1 Galleria Dr. Middletown, NY

Chili’s in Middletown: 33 Crystal Run Crossing, Middletown, NY

Buffalo Wild Wings: 567 NY-211, Middletown, NY

Hook & Reel: 8 Orange Plaza Ln. Middletown, NY

Newburgh Brewing Company: 88 South Colden St. Newburgh, NY

Have more watch parties to add to the list? Email comm.engage@strausnews.com