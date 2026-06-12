Where to watch Knicks Game 5 around Orange County

Want to watch the Knicks’ NBA Finals game tomorrow, June 13?

In addition to the below bars and restaurants, the Village of Goshen will be hosting a watch party on the Village Green (in front of the Goshen Presbyterian Church). Attendees can gather around 8 p.m. and should bring their own coolers and lawn chairs. No alcohol is permitted.

Here are some other places you can watch Game 5 of the NBA Finals:

Delancey’s Restaurant: 40 Park Pl, Goshen, NY

New Street Lounge: 14 New St. Goshen, NY

Tin Barn Brewing: 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, Chester NY

Mattingly’s Tavern: 16 N Main St, Florida, NY

Barrel 28: 28 N Main St. Florida, NY

Rookie’s Pizza Restaurant: 27 N Main St, Florida, NY

Pennings: 161 NY-94, Warwick, NY

Halligan’s Public House: 22 West St, Warwick, NY

Yesterday’s Irish Pub: 16 Elm St, Warwick, NY

Penning’s Farm Restaurant: 161 NY-94, Warwick, NY

Captain’s Table: 547 NY-17M, Monroe, NY

Chili’s in Monroe: 320 Larkin Dr, Monroe, NY

Hook & Ladder Saloon: 5 East Main St. Washingtonville, NY

Swing Middletown: 1 Galleria Dr. Middletown, NY

Chili’s in Middletown: 33 Crystal Run Crossing, Middletown, NY

Buffalo Wild Wings: 567 NY-211, Middletown, NY

Hook & Reel: 8 Orange Plaza Ln. Middletown, NY

Newburgh Brewing Company: 88 South Colden St. Newburgh, NY

Have more watch parties to add to the list? Email comm.engage@strausnews.com