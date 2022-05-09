Warwick Applefest to return in 2022

Warwick Applefest organizers have announced that this year’s festival is tentatively planned for October 2.

“We’re pleased that we’re able to plan our festival again after a two year hiatus,” said Applefest Coordinator Crissy Hohmann.

Applefest is a large outdoor event, held in the streets and parks of the Village of Warwick, that began in 1989 as a simple harvest celebration. The event includes apples, food, crafts, music, entertainment and a kids carnival, and was previously voted “Best Fall Festival” in Hudson Valley Magazine.

An estimated 30,000 visitors attend the one-day event, with many traveling from neighboring states to experience Applefest and explore the Village and Town of Warwick.

The festival is produced by the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Warwick Valley Community Center. Festival proceeds benefit the Warwick Valley Chamber, the Warwick Valley Community Center and some 40 local non-profit organizations, for whom this event is their biggest annual fundraiser.

For the protection and health of the event’s many sponsors, craft and food vendors, volunteers, suppliers, community members and visitors, the final decision to hold the event is subject to pandemic conditions this fall, and direction from New York State and Orange County, along with Town of Warwick and Village of Warwick officials.

Admission to the festival is free.