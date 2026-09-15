Zigmund Insdorf of Monroe, N.Y., passed away at Middletown Park Manor Rehabilitation Center on Sept. 14, 2026. He was 93 years old. Son of the late Chawa (Jam) and Solomon Insdorf, he was born in Belgium on Oct. 22, 1932.

Zigmund proudly served in the United States Army and was a Veteran of the Korean War. Thereafter, he was self-employed as a watch maker.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Flora, at home; son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Georgina Insdorf, of Highland Mills, New York; and two beloved grandchildren, Kalyssa and Joshua.

The family will receive visitors from 10–10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, New York. Funeral service will then begin at 11 a.m.

Cremation will take place at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, Pennsylvania. Burial at a later date.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY (845) 782-8185