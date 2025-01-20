Wilma Campbell, 92

Wilma Campbell passed away on January 14, 2025, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 92 years old. Daughter of the late Floyd and Hilda (Babcock) Beam, she was born in Harriman, NY, on August 2, 1932.

Wilma worked as a machine operator for Avon in Suffern, NY, and served as the bookkeeper for Arden Farms. She also ran several personal businesses in the area. Wilma loved singing karaoke, crocheting, and crafting. Additionally, she was an avid cake baker and an animal lover.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Daniel Hopkins, Donald Hopkins, and Jeryll Campbell O’Dell; sister Reeva Jones; grandchildren Larry “Chip” Ziem, William Campbell, and Nicholas Campbell; along with several other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, Wilma was also predeceased by her husband Harold F. Campbell, daughter Sherri Lee Campbell-Smith, and siblings Walter Beam and Linda Sebesta.

Visitation: Tuesday, January 21, 2025, from 10 a.m. 10 12 p.m. with a chapel service at 12 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Rt., 32, Highland Mills, NY 10930.

Interment: Cemetery of The Highlands.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Highland Mills, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).