William H Treco Jr., better known as “Billy” to family, friends, and all who knew him, passed away surrounded by his loving family on July 25, 2026.

Billy was a devoted husband and father. His family was everything to him, and he was a fierce protector of them. He was “Uncle Billy” to so many and a friend to all.

Billy dedicated his life to serving his community and was hired as a deputy sheriff by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in 1996. After the Sheriff’s Office, he went on to work for the Town of Montgomery Police, the Village of Walden Police, and the Village of Maybrook Police. He dedicated his life to serving his community for over 23 Years. During his time as a Police Officer, he was a field training officer and had a profound impact on those that he worked with and trained. After retiring from the Town of Montgomery Police, he went on to serve his community as a Village of Maybrook Trustee.

In January of 2019, Billy was diagnosed with End-stage Kidney Disease caused by IGA Nephropathy and began dialysis. He was faced with many challenges during his journey with kidney disease. Billy faced these challenges with strength and continued to move forward. In April 2024, Billy had a major setback and was hospitalized for more than 9 months. In August of 2025, Billy received a donor kidney at Hackensack Medical Center. This truly was the answer to our prayers, and we were so thankful to god for blessing us with this kidney. While the new kidney allowed Billy to no longer need dialysis, his blood levels continued to be a challenge in the year since the transplant. Billy’s journey was difficult, and some would have quit the fight. Billy fought valiantly during his disease, and we know that he is now at peace and eternally healed.

Left to cherish and honor his memory are his devoted wife, Leslie Treco; sons, William T. Treco and Connor F. Treco, all of Maybrook, N.Y.; sisters, Cheryl Gadbois and her husband, Glen, of New Windsor, N.Y.; and Marialana Wentink and her husband, John, also of Maybrook, N.Y.; brother-in-law, John Kirk, Jr., of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; nieces, Cassandra, Rebecca, Brittany, Courtney, Kayla, and Hope; nephews, John Warren, Andrew, Brendan, and John; and his great nephew and niece, Cole and Lily; in addition to his parents, William was also predeceased by his niece, Taylor.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, N.Y. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in New Windsor, N.Y.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, www.T2T.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to ssqfuneralhome.com⁠, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY, (845) 782-8185.