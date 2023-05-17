William G. Carey, Sr.

William G. Carey passed away on May 4, 2023, at his residence in North Myrtle Beach, SC. He was 80 years old. Son of the late Patrick and Mary Alice (Beams) Carey, he was born on April 7, 1943, in Goshen, NY and lived in the Harriman/Monroe area until retirement age.

For 39 plus years, William was employed with Orange & Rockland Utilities in Monroe, NY. He was a former 20-year member of Harriman Engine Company #1, a member of the Silver Fox Sportsmen Association, an avid Mets fan, and a friend of Bill W., for 46 years. In addition to making wonderful memories with his beloved family, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf.

Left to cherish William’s memory are his loving wife, Mary Alice Carey, of North Myrtle Beach, SC; children: Jean Rabbitt of Monroe, NY; William Carey, Jr., and his wife, Deborah of Monroe, NY; and Dawn Romano and her husband, Angelo of Parsippany, NJ; grandchildren: Christopher Carey and Dana Carey and great-grandson, Dylan Sailer, siblings: Michael Carey of Deposit, NY; Paul Carey of McDonough, NY; Patrick Carey, Jr., of Chester, NY; Barbara Baker of Little River, SC; Joan MacLeay of Little River, SC; and Martha Singer of Longs, SC. In addition to his parents, William was also predeceased by his grandchildren, Danielle and Michael Rabbitt, as well as siblings Virginia Rich, Judith Charleston, Elizabeth Fay Earl, and Gail Lanner.

Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, May 22, 2023, at St. Anastasia Parish Church, 110 Rt. 17M, Harriman, NY. Burial of cremains will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery.

Cremation took place in South Carolina.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harriman Engine Co., 7 Short St., Harriman, NY 10926

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY.(845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.