William “Bill” Leland Maine, Sr., formerly of Charlotte, N.C., passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2026, at his home, Blakey Hall, in Burlington, N.C. He was married to Phyllis Younts Maine, formerly of Trinity, North Carolina.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Leland Maine and Ingrid Lund Maine; his brothers, Erling and Paul Maine; and his sisters, Dorothy Mateyk and Ingrid Larson. He was also preceded in death by his son, William “Bill” Maine, Jr., and by his son Nels Maine.

He is survived by his children Nancy Bokhoor and her husband Mash, Joan Evangelista and her husband Dennis, and June Tallent. He is also survived by six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Bill lived a full and active life. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, Sons of Norway, the American Legion, and Phalanx Lodge 31of the Masonic Lodge in Charlotte, North Carolina. An Eagle Scout himself, Bill devoted many years to Scouting as a Scoutmaster and Commissioner of Mecklenburg County.

Born in New York, Bill moved frequently during his early childhood. He graduated from Albion High School in 1948 and later earned his degree from the College of Forestry at Syracuse University.

Bill was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, serving both on active duty and in the reserves before retiring. He held deep respect for the military and those who serve.

An avid outdoorsman, Bill loved camping and traveling. His Norwegian heritage was an important part of his identity and something he cherished deeply. He was also known for his great sense of humor—famous for telling long tales and playing practical jokes on his children.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale. The family received friends prior to the service from 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. Burial followed with military honors at Trinity Cemetery in Trinity, North Carolina.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America, the American Cancer Society, or Scouting America.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of William “Bill”, please visit https://shorturl.at/Cjirw.