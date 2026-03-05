William “Bill” F. Wallace, Jr., formerly of Central Valley, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2026, at the Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, S.C. He was 77 years old. Son of the late Jane and William F. Wallace, Sr., he was born on August 15, 1948, in Brooklyn, NY.

Bill stood courageously in defense of his country, serving honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Wallace of Longs, S.C.; children, Brian (Christina) Wallace, Kenneth (Claudia) Wallace, Daniel (Kelly) Wallace, and Kate (Joseph) Raymond; siblings, Timothy Wallace and Mary Jane Wolz; beloved grandchildren, Ashley, Briana, Julia, Eric, Aidan, Olivia, Jake, Andrew, Sophia, Kiera, Joseph, and Cooper, and daughter-in-law, Amy Wallace. In addition to his parents, Bill was also predeceased by his son, Edward Wallace, and brothers, John and Michael Wallace.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at St. Patrick’s Church, 26 Hunter St., Highland Mills, NY 10930. A burial of cremains will follow at Orange County Veterans’ Cemetery in Goshen, N.Y.

Cremation took place in South Carolina.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org, or Disabled American Veterans, www.DAV.org.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950 (845) 782-8185