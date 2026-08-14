Walter L. Bartels, of Monroe, N.Y., passed away at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, N.Y., on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. He was 80 years old. The son of the late Mae Elizabeth Cook and Charles Bartels. He was born in Bronx, N.Y., on March 27, 1946.

Walter was a truly generous man whose greatest gift was the enormous heart he carried throughout his life. He had a remarkable way of making people feel cared for, valued, and welcome. Whether through a helping hand, a kind word, or a simple act of generosity, he gave freely and never expected anything in return. He believed in people and was always willing to lend his support whenever it was needed.

His faith was also a guiding force in his life. The Discovery Church in Highland Mills, N.Y., was an important part of his life. He found great joy, purpose, and fellowship within its community.

Walter took great pride in working with his hands. Whether woodworking, repairing something in need of fixing, or building something from the ground up, he approached every project with skill, dedication, and care. That same strong work ethic was reflected in his career as a Superintendent for BRF Construction in New York City, where he earned the respect of colleagues through his commitment and craftsmanship.

Walter is survived by his son Kevin S. Bartels and his wife Erika of Monroe, N.Y., his sister Vicki Bartels of Bronx, N.Y., his niece Pam Weissman-Sloves, and his nephew Marc Weissman. In addition to his parents, Walter was predeceased in 2017 by his wife Eileen Hoffman Bartels.

Visitation will be held from 12:30-2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, at Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, N.Y., with a Funeral Service beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Seamanville Cemetery in Monroe, N.Y.

Memorial donations may be made to Open Doors, P.O. Box 685, Bridgeville, PA 15017-0685, www.opendoorsus.org

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., www.ssqfuneralhome.com.