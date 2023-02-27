Vincent J. “Sonny” Marino

Vincent J. Marino passed away on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Allendale Nursing Home in Allendale, NJ. He was 100 years old. Son of the late Pasquale and Angelina Marino, he was born on Sep. 20, 1922, in New York, NY.

Vincent proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1942-1945, during WWII. After his honorable discharge, Vincent became a Foreman for NYC Department of Sanitation in Queens, NY. He was also a national and local member of the Battle of the Bulge Veterans and a member of St. Anastasia R.C. Church in Harriman, NY. His great passions in life were hunting, fishing, golf, and spending time with his extended family.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons: Douglas Marino and his wife Mary of Bedford Corners, NY; and Anthony Marino and his wife Bonita of Boca Raton, FL; loving grandchildren: Jonathan, Charles, Lindsey, and Amanda; and by his beloved great-grandchildren: Killian, Dylan, and Lorelei. In addition to his parents, Vincent was also predeceased by his wife Viola Marino, and siblings: Filomena Conti, Anna Calderale, Frank Marino, Pasquale Marino, and Sondra De Pace.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, at St. Anastasia Church, 110 Rt. 17M, Harriman, NY. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY; 845-782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.