Vincent A. Critelli, Jr., of Monroe, NY, passed away peacefully at his home on March 3, 2026, at the age of 44.

Born on December 26, 1981, in the Bronx, NY, he was the beloved son of Linda (DiMarco) Critelli and Vincent A. Critelli, Sr. Vincent moved with his family to Monroe, N.Y. in 1986, where he grew up, forming lifelong friendships and deep ties within the community.

Vincent was a standout athlete throughout his youth. At Monroe-Woodbury High School, he excelled as the quarterback and captain of the football team. He was also a talented baseball player, serving as catcher, and a member of the hockey team. His love for baseball continued into college when he attended Mount Saint Mary College, where he proudly played for the Knights baseball team.

Known for his warm heart and unwavering loyalty, Vincent had a natural gift for connecting with people. He built a successful career as a Real Estate Salesperson with Keller Williams in Chester, NY, where he helped countless families find their homes and become part of the community he loved so much.

Outside of work, Vincent found great joy in life’s simple moments — especially, cherished time spent with his longtime girlfriend and partner, Adriana, and his beloved dog, Lucky, who was rarely far from his side. He adored his niece Ava and nephew Max, whom he loved to spoil and spend time with. Vincent also shared a special bond with his sister, Lauren, who was not only family but also his closest friend. Their frequent daily phone calls reflected the strong connection they shared.

Vincent loved attending family gatherings and spending time with those he loved most. He also enjoyed the game of golf and looked forward to vacations in Florida, where he treasured spending quality time with his mother and father, with whom he shared a deeply loving and unbreakable bond. The closeness between Vincent and his parents was evident to all who knew them, and the time they spent together was among the moments he valued most.

Those who knew Vincent will remember his generosity, his sense of humor, and the deep love he had for his family and friends. Above all, he was known as a fiercely loyal and loving person whose presence brought comfort and strength to those around him.

Vincent leaves behind many who will forever cherish his memory: his loving parents, Linda and Vincent Critelli, Sr., of The Villages, Florida; his sister, Lauren Hagerty, and her husband Keith—whom Vincent regarded not only as a brother-in-law but truly as a brother—of Greenwich, Connecticut; his beloved godchildren, niece Ava and nephew Max Hagerty; his cherished longtime girlfriend and partner, Adriana Izquieta of Monroe, NY; and many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during visitation on Monday, March 9, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, N.Y.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y.

Cremation will follow at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Vincent’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.