Thomas N. McCauley, Jr. of Montgomery, N.Y., passed away on Oct. 6, 2026, at Montefiore Nyack Hospital. He was 69 years old. Son of the late Rosemary (McAlary) and Thomas N. McCauley, Sr., he was born in New York, N.Y., on Nov. 11, 1956.

Thomas was a police officer with the NYPD Manhattan Task Force in New York, N.Y.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Shari (Rosenkranz) McCauley at home; son Michael McCauley and his wife Katherine, of West Nyack, N.Y.; daughter Jaime Walsh and her husband Kevin of Montgomery, N.Y.; and brother-in-law Tony Orsogna of Howard Beach, N.Y. Thomas leaves behind a legacy of three beloved grandchildren: Nolan, Calum and Dawson; and two special nephews: AJ and Steven Orsogna.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was predeceased by his sisters, Patricia McCauley and Katherine Orsogna.

Visitation to take place on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, from 5-8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, N.Y.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y.

Cremation to be provided by MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.