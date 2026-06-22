Thomas Joseph Vitanza, of Monroe, N.Y., passed away on June 17, 2026, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa. He was 46 years old. The son of Lily Martinez and Joseph Vitanza, he was born on March 7, 1980, in Bronx, N.Y.

Thomas was an art director. He attended the School of Visual Arts in New York City, and he loved the arts in all forms. Thomas would call himself “A Simple Man;” the simple things in life are what brought him happiness. He was a very talented artist, presenting his work through drawings, paintings, photographs, and advertising. He loved playing ice hockey, baseball, or teeing up to hit the green on a golf course. He enjoyed catching a game in the Bronx to watch his favorite baseball team, the Yankees. Every year, Thomas made sure to take a trip with the family to his favorite amusement park, Six Flags Great Adventure, where he rode on the highest and fastest roller coasters. His favorite place to be was Florida, where he could enjoy a hot, humid day on the beach. Thomas was an avid moviegoer; his favorite movies were “Forrest Gump,” “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory,” and “Happy Gilmore.” Just about any movie with Adam Sandler he watched time after time. Thomas was a huge fan of comedian Jerry Seinfeld; he watched every episode more than a few times and watched him perform live in person. Thomas would often call himself a comedian, making jokes to put a smile on everyone’s face. Thomas always raved about how the 80s were the best decade of music in history. He enjoyed listening to artists such as Tom Petty, Fleetwood Mac, U2, The Police, The Script, One Republic, and Coldplay. His all-time favorite dish was seafood and steak or anything Italian, “Buon Appetite!” Thomas was truly a special person, and his impact on the people around him will never be forgotten.

He is survived by his companion and partner, Miriam Montesinos, at home in Monroe, N.Y.; his father, Joseph Vitanza; his mother, Lily Martinez; and his two daughters, Josephine Vitanza and Miranda Vitanza. Additionally, Thomas is survived by siblings and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2026, at St. Anastasia Church, 110 Route 17M, Harriman, NY, followed by interment at St. Anastasia Cemetery.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.