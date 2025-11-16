Thomas Bayer passed away on Nov. 12, 2025, at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, N.Y. He was 62 years old. Son of the late Joseph and Nancy (Westfall) Bayer, he was born on May 28, 1963, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Thomas was an engineer for The Feil Organization in New York, N.Y. He also coached the youth football and baseball teams in Washingtonville.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Evelyn Bayer; children, T.J. Bayer of Campbell Hall, N.Y.; Andrew Figueroa of Jersey City, N.J.; A.J. Figueroa of Campbell Hall, N.Y.; and Christine Swanson and her husband, Christopher, of Congers, N.Y.; siblings, John Bayer of Goshen, N.Y.; Paul Bayer of Washingtonville, N.Y.; and Barbara Jean Studer of Freehold, N.J.; grandchildren, Grace, Demi, Eva, Rayden, and Leo; and by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Thomas was also predeceased by his brother, Joseph Bayer.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at St. Mary’s Church, 42 Goshen Ave., Washingtonville, N.Y. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to either, American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org, or the American Heart Association, www.heart.org.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950 (845) 782-8185.