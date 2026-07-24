Theresa Campeau of Monroe, N.Y., passed away peacefully at her home on July 18, 2026. She was 99 years old. Daughter of the late Frances (Mariano) and Stephen Fasone, she was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 23, 1927.

Theresa, better known as Terry to most, dedicated her life as a devoted wife and mother, lovingly caring for her family. She was an exceptional cook who expressed her love through the meals she prepared, bringing family together. She never met a stranger and had a gift for striking up a conversation with anyone she met, making everyone feel welcome. Theresa also found joy in dancing, singing, and knitting, was an avid walker, and in her later years enjoyed traveling with her daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter. She embraced an active lifestyle that served her well, and even into her later years was known for her remarkably healthy heart. Her kindness, warmth, resilience, and joyful spirit will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Joseph Malanaphy, of Monroe, N.Y.; her beloved granddaughter, Nicole Malanaphy, and her many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by one brother, Stephen Fasone (Aurie) and one sister-in-law, Lee Fasone.

Theresa was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert Campeau; her son, Joseph Cristarella; her sisters Helen (Mel) Stallard, Margaret (James) Mooney, Connie (Bob) Harvey, and Mary (Jess) Mowery; and her brothers, Joseph (Santa) Fasone and Nat Fasone.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2026, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, N.Y. Theresa will then be laid to rest at Long Island National Cemetery in Pinelawn, N.Y. The graveside service will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions in Theresa’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, New York 10950 (845) 782-8185.