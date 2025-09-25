Thelma C. Smith passed away peacefully on September 23, 2025, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, N.Y. She was 87 years old. Daughter of the late William and Anna (Joel) Richards, she was born on Dec. 21, 1937, in Jersey City, N.J.

Thelma dedicated her life to being a devoted wife, loving mother, and grandmother. She was a proud member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Tuxedo, N.Y., the Silver Dollars, as well as the Holy Rosary Society.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, John T. Smith, Jr., and his wife, Jennifer, of Tuxedo Park, N.Y.; Gregory Smith and his wife, Michelle, of Nanuet, N.Y.; Scott Smith of New Windsor, N.Y.; and Stephen Smith and his wife, Robin, of Tuxedo, N.Y.; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Thelma was also predeceased by her husband, John T. Smith, Sr.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 5 Tobin Way, Tuxedo Park, N.Y. 10987. A burial of cremains will be held privately.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 5 Tobin Way, Tuxedo Park, N.Y. 10987.

