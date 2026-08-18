Teofila Ramirez-Morales, a resident of Chester, N.Y., passed away on Aug. 13, 2026, at age 88.

The daughter of the late Juan Maria Ramirez-Pagan and Maria Angela Borrero-Rodriguez de Ramirez, she was born in Buena Vista, Dominican Republic, on December 24, 1937.

Teofila Ramirez-Morales passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by those who loved her. A devout Christian, devoted mother, and cherished grandmother, she spent her childhood in the Dominican Republic and later made New York City her home for many years, most recently residing in Chester, N.Y. She had a passion for writing poetry and songs, and found quiet joy in gardening and embroidering. She will live on in our hearts forever.

Teofila is survived by her children, Ana Maria, Yolanda, Diana, Linda and Jerry; her grandchildren, Bernice, Aida, Keisha, Sabrina, April and Adam; and her great-grandchildren, Adrian, Jayden, Jayleen, Nevaeh, Adonis, Jonah, Jacob and Jason.

Visitation will take place on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 3 Hudson Street, Chester, NY 10918.

For those unable to attend, a livestream of the services will be available. Here is the link: https://my.gather.app/remember/teofila-morales

Burial will take place on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026 at 11:30 am at Cypress Hills Cemetery, 833 Jamaica Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11208.

The family entrusted Teofila’s care to the Flynn family and staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers.