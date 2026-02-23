Suzanne Rita Wald passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, 2026, at the Pines of Poughkeepsie. She was 80 years old. Daughter of the late Arron and Faye (Winegar) Rosenthal, she was born on May 21, 1945, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Suzanne was a teacher for the New York City public schools in Bedford-Stuyvesant, N.Y.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter. Michele B. Kogan and her husband, Bennett, of Aiken, S.C., and her beloved granddaughter, Rachel Kogan. In addition to her parents, Suzanne was also predeceased by her husband, Tommy F. Wald.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, at Temple Israel Memorial Park, 75 Van Wyck Rd., Blauvelt, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Honor of Suzanne Wald to The Lewy Body Dementia Association https://lbda.org/donate, or Hudson Valley Hospice https://shorturl.at/TU6EP.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950 (845) 782-8185