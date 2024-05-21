Susan Ann Burke, 58

Susan Ann Burke, formerly of Palisades Park, NJ, and Bogota, NJ, passed away on May 18, 2024, at her residence in Monroe, NY. She was 58 years old. Daughter of the late Albert and Estell (Jena) Gonzenbach, she was born on November 11, 1965, in Weehawken, NJ.

Susan was a project manager at AT&T Wireless in Paramus, NJ. She was a former member of the Bogota Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. In addition, Susan was also a member of the Monday night ladies bowling team in Bergen County and took great pride in her role as a supportive and involved softball mom for her daughter’s Monroe-Woodbury travel team.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband Raymond J. Burke Jr., of Monroe, NY; beloved daughter Jacqueline Burke, also of Monroe, NY; siblings Stephen Gonzenbach of Washington Township, NJ, and Sharon Cirstofalo of Doylestown, Pa.; and by several nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life: Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 10 a.m., officiated by Jim Barringer at Grace Community Church, 2839 NY-94, Washingtonville, NY 10992.

Memorial contributions may be made to New York Presbyterian – Columbia Cancer Center, nyp.org/giving or Grace Community Church, 2839 NY-94, Washingtonville, NY 10992.