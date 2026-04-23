Susan A. Gardner of Monroe, N.Y., passed away at her home on April 19, 2026. She was 70 years old. Daughter of the late Daniel and Dorothy (Scott) Tompkins, she was born on Feb. 1, 1956, in Newburgh, N.Y.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Walter John Gardner, Jr. of Cornwall, N.Y., Victoria Lynn Green and husband Matthew of Monroe, N.Y., and Britney Ann Masucci and husband Mark of Cornwall, N.Y. She leaves behind a legacy of six grandchildren: Madison, Tessa, Walter III, Luca, Oliver and Rowan. In addition to her parents, Susan was predeceased by her beloved husband, Walter John Gardner, Sr.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association www.heart.org.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com