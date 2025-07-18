Steven M. McCann

Steven Michael “Mike” McCann passed away on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at Garnet Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill. He was 69 years old.

Son of the late Harold Lewis McCann and the late Virginia Mae (Tracy) McCann, Mike was born on July 16, 1955, in Janesville, Wis. While he was skilled in many areas, Mike worked mainly as a self-employed carpenter for most of his life. Mike was a Veteran of the United States Navy and was Honorably Discharged after serving between 1973-1977 during the Vietnam War. He was a member of American Legion Post #488 in Monroe, as well as a member of VFW Lake Region Post #8858 in Harriman.

Surviving family left to cherish his memory include his loving companion, Anita Werner; daughters: Stevi McCann (Josh), Elizabeth McCray, and Tica Porcoro (Rich); brothers: Larry McCann (Deb) and Daniel McCann; sisters: Lorilee Vincent and Darlene Buchanan (Larry); seven grandchildren: Michael, Kapri, Brett, Sean, Jordyn, Ryan and Jason; and several nieces and nephews. Mike was predeceased by his son, Jason Werner.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, N.Y. 10924. A celebration of Life gathering will immediately follow the service at the the American Legion, 532 Lakes Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project: woundedwarriorproject.org.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe. (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.