Steven J. Tensfeldt passed away on May 18, 2023, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He was 70 years old. Son of the late Donald and Paulette (Corne) Tensfeldt, he was born on Aug. 19, 1952, in Englewood, NJ. Steven was raised in Tenafly, NJ and after marrying his wife, Karen, they built their dream home in Monroe, NY where they raised their daughters and have lived for the last 37 years.

Steven proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines from 1971-1973. After his honorable discharge, he worked for the USPS for 40 years and most recently was the Postmaster in Haworth, NJ. Steven was an avid sports fan and could frequently be found watching his favorite teams, including the NY Yankees, NY Jets, and Las Vegas Raiders. In Steven’s spare time, he enjoyed camping, golfing, bowling, and spending time with his family and the many animals they rescued over the years.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 48 years, Karen Tensfeldt; daughters: Kelly Hester and her husband, Mark, of Canton, GA; and Shannon Tensfeldt, of New Windsor, NY; brother Michael Tensfeldt and his wife, Cindy, of San Diego, CA; beloved grandson, Damian Tensfeldt, many nieces, and nephews and by his canine companion, Lexie. In addition to his parents, Steven was also predeceased by his sister, Joyce Tensfeldt.

Memorial Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with a Chapel Service beginning at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to SNARR Northeast Animal Rescue (https://snarrnortheast.org/donate/) or Colorectal Cancer Alliance (https://www.ccalliance.org/).

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY. 845-782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.