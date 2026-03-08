Steven A. Stevens of Haverstraw, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at The Valley View Center for Nursing Care in Goshen, N.Y. after battling cancer. He was 72 years old. The son of the late Edith (Jones) and Arthur Stevens, he was born on December 26, 1953, in Tuxedo, N.Y.

Steve worked as a sewer inspector for the Town of Ramapo in Ramapo, N.Y. He was a lifelong member of the Sons of American Legion, Post 1600, Pomona, N.Y. An avid sports fan, Steve enjoyed watching horse racing, the Chicago Cubs, and the Green Bay Packers.

He is survived by his daughter April Como and her husband Mark of Albany, N.Y.; his brothers: Thomas Stevens and his wife Lucille of Chester, N.Y., and David Stevens and his wife Pamela of Longs, S.C.; his sisters: Dolores and her husband Albert Perri of Washingtonville, NY, and Lisa Petriello of Conway, S.C.; and by his many nieces and nephews, all of whom he adored. In addition to his parents, Steven was predeceased by his wife Terry Stevens and his brother-in-law, John Petriello.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory. Per Steve’s wishes, there will be no funeral services; instead, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, N.Y.

